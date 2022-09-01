The Cleveland Jewish News celebrated the 2022 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe Aug. 29 with about 125 people in attendance at Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon.
Attendees were able to socialize in the restaurant and covered patio while enjoying food, drink and conversation.
This year’s class included leaders from a variety of fields, from medicine and law to education, engineering and workforce development.
The 2022 honorees were:
• Mikey Davidson, aerospace engineer at Eaton Corp.
• Dr. Allie Effron, pediatrician and co-founder of Greater Cleveland Pediatrics
• Lexy Elk, COO of ProtectALL Insurance
• Ari Feiger, senior asset management analyst at The NRP Group
• Norm Glazer, vice president of investments at Goldberg Companies, Inc
• Madelyn Grant, criminal defense attorney at Friedman & Nemecek, LLC
• Brian Innenberg, senior analyst at Flynn Restaurant Group
• Allie Levin, communications specialist at Youth Opportunities Unlimited
• Ryan Levine, director of financial analysis at Creekside Financial Advisors, LLC
• Elana Perlin, director of Judaic studies at Gross Schechter Day School
• Emmanuel Sanders, product liability and civil litigation associate at Ulmer & Berne LLP
• Sydney Ungar, youth director and director of The Bridge at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
“On behalf of the board of directors of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News, the Columbus Jewish News and the recently added Akron Jewish News, it’s my honor and privilege to congratulate all of our 12 Under 36 honorees,” said Paul Singerman, chairman of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors. “The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, working hard to make sure that we provide you and your contemporaries with content and events that are relevant and interesting to you. This event allows us to say ‘thank you’ for your commitment and service to our community. Each and every one of you should be extremely proud of this recognition and your accomplishments that have led you to receiving this honor.”
He added that he was struck by the honorees’ commitment to Judaism, the community and making the world better every day.
“While your backgrounds and interests are diverse, you are singularly driven by commitment to these principles,” Singerman said. “For that, I and the entire board thank you. ... Keep up the good work.”
Michael Arsham, representing the presenting sponsor Classic Lexus, and Kenneth Liffman, representing supporting sponsor McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman Co. LPA gave their congratulations to the honorees.
Other supporting sponsors were Gross Schechter Day School, KMK Promotional Sales LLC, and Mar-Lou Shoes.
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the CJPC, shared his congratulations to the honorees, thanked the sponsors and attendees, and spoke about the community online survey open through Sept. 2 at cjn.org/survey.
“We’re planning for the future, and along with what Ken had said, we want to better engage our community as we continue our legacy as Greater Cleveland’s only independent source of Jewish news and commentary,” Adelstein said. “Gathering feedback from the community is really important, from our audiences.”
Adelstein introduced each honoree and presented each with a glass engraved award, designed by KMK. During the lead-up to the event, the CJN held a social media contest, sharing pictures of each of the honorees along with their favorite charity, and making a donation to the charity of the honoree with the most “likes.”
With a total of 950 likes across all honorees, Mikey Davidson received the most with 258 and Adelstein presented him with a $180 check for Friends of City Dogs, Davidson’s designated charity.
“Friends of City Dogs is the charity partner that works with the Cleveland Kennel, and they provide a lot of funding that helps with medical needs and different things that the dogs will need,” Davidson said.