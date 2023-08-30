About 125 people gathered to celebrate The Cleveland Jewish News' 2023 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe during an awards ceremony at COHatch in Beachwood on Aug. 29.
Presenting sponsor of this year's awards is Classic Lexus. Supporting sponsors are KMK Promotional Sales LLC and Debbie and Jim Strassman.
Meet the 2023 Class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe
What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned and how has it helped you?
What three people, living or deceased, would you want to have dinner with and why?
What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned and how has it helped you?
What three people, living or deceased, would you want to have dinner with and why?
What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned and how has it helped you?
What three people, living or deceased, would you want to have dinner with and why?
This is a developing story.