12 under group.jpeg

The honorees hold their awards.

 CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig

About 125 people gathered to celebrate The Cleveland Jewish News' 2023 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe during an awards ceremony at COHatch in Beachwood on Aug. 29. 

Presenting sponsor of this year's awards is Classic Lexus. Supporting sponsors are KMK Promotional Sales LLC and Debbie and Jim Strassman.  

Meet the 2023 Class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe

