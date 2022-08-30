2022 12 Under 36

Front row: Lexy Elk, Madelyn Grant, Sydney Ungar, Dr. Allie Effron and Elana Perlin. Back row: Brian Innenberg, from left, Norm Glazer, Mikey Davidson, Ari Feiger and Ryan Levine. Not pictured: Allie Levin and Emmanual Sanders.

 CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes

About 125 people gathered at Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon on Aug. 29 to celebrate this year's Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.

This year’s class includes leaders from a variety of fields, from medicine and law to education, engineering and workforce development.

Presenting sponsor of this year's awards is Classic Lexus. Supporting sponsors are Gross Schechter Day School, KMK Promotional Sales LLC, Mar-Lou Shoes, and McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman Co. LPA.

