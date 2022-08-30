About 125 people gathered at Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon on Aug. 29 to celebrate this year's Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.

This year’s class includes leaders from a variety of fields, from medicine and law to education, engineering and workforce development.

2022 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe Mikey Davidson, aerospace engineer, Eaton Corporation Dr. Allie Effron, pediatrician and co-founder, Greater Cleveland Pediatrics Lexy Elk, COO, ProtectALL Insurance Ari Feiger, asset management analyst, The NRP Group Norm Glazer, vice president, investments, Goldberg Companies, Inc. Madelyn Grant, criminal defense attorney, Friedman & Nemecek, LLC Brian Innenberg, senior analyst, Flynn Restaurant Group Allie Levin, communications specialist, Youth Opportunities Unlimited Ryan Levine, director of financial analysis, Creekside Financial Advisors, LLC Elana Perlin, director of Judaic studies, Gross Schechter Day School Emmanuel Sanders, product liability and civil litigation associate, Ulmer & Berne LLP Sydney Ungar, youth director and director of The Bridge, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

Presenting sponsor of this year's awards is Classic Lexus. Supporting sponsors are Gross Schechter Day School, KMK Promotional Sales LLC, Mar-Lou Shoes, and McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman Co. LPA.