As we slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, that good news is tempered by various challenges that were highlighted over the past year. Thankfully, there are young leaders making a difference in our community who are ready to help.
Those between the ages of 29 and 35 – the range of ages of honorees selected for this year’s Cleveland Jewish News and Classic Lexus class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe – are attuned to the economic and social challenges facing all of us. And they are dedicated to practicing acts of tikkun olam to help those in need.
In the future, this generation of Clevelanders may be known for their grit, adaptability and compassion for those in need, and this year’s class of 12 Under 36 honorees certainly exemplifies that description.
This year’s award recipients will join the ranks of those honored since 2018, when we created the event to recognize Jewish young adults influencing the future of Northeast Ohio through professional and personal achievements. The number 12 represents the 12 tribes of Israel.
This diverse group includes leaders in a multitude of fields like teaching, medicine, religion, community building and the financial sector. The seven women and five men selected are uniquely involved in their communities and climbed the proverbial ladder in their chosen fields.
It’s my honor to introduce you to these young leaders among us. Moreover, I’m excited for you to read more about them in our commemorative special section in the Aug. 20 CJN.
As in the past few years, we received myriad of nominations for young people dedicated to making the world a better place – and in more ways than one. We wish we could honor them all.
This year we are thrilled to again honor our 12 Under 36 award recipients in person, after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike in partnership with Classic Lexus and our supporting sponsor, KMK Promotional Sales, LLC. Tickets and table sponsorship opportunities can be purchased at cjn.org/12under36. For additional information you can contact Gina Lloyd, our events manager, at glloyd@cjn.org or 216-342-5196.
With a future that rings with uncertainty and challenges, I believe learning about the dedication of these young leaders serving Jewish Cleveland, Greater Cleveland and beyond, will give us all reason to begin to leave our mark on our community – on our society. I hope their efforts inspire further acts of tikkun olam and all of us to reach higher toward our professional and civic goals, no matter our age.
We look forward to having you join the Cleveland Jewish News, Classic Lexus, KMK Promotional Sales, LLC, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and our entire community, in honoring these outstanding 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe on Aug. 24.
Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.