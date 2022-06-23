When we launched the 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe awards five years ago, our goal was to identify and honor young professionals who represent the next generation of Jewish leaders in Northeast Ohio. We wanted to celebrate those demonstrating their drive toward advancing the vibrant local Jewish community, and by extension, the future of the region they call home.
Now celebrating the Cleveland Jewish News’ fifth year hosting the annual awards, the world has changed in ways that were once unimaginable. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the vast changes it has brought, to many of us, life and professional challenges continue to feel a bit heavier. Plans continue to have an asterisk denoting that whatever it is may not be as expected. While we’ve made progress getting “back to normal,” nothing has been remotely normal about this time.
For young professionals embarking on their careers and taking steps to become involved in their community, there’s no doubt that the pandemic has brought struggles that would have seemed unbelievable years ago, yet are now mundane. And when we launched these awards five years ago, I certainly could not have imagined the extent to which our young leaders have stepped up.
For that reason, I’m proud to announce this year’s class of honorees. The 12 individuals, all under the age of 36, have exemplified determination, adaptability, compassion and a deep interest in shaping their community for the better.
As always, this year’s honorees represent many diverse professions and backgrounds. Among them is a pediatrician who made a difference in the lives of children and families in numerous ways during the pandemic – all after co-founding her direct primary care pediatric practice in 2020. Another honoree is the youth director at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and director of The Bridge, where she connects Jewish young adults in new ways and different parts of town. And yet another is the board chair of the Young Leadership Division of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, which aims to help young adults make a difference and invest in their community.
It’s my honor to introduce you to these young leaders selected for 2022, and I’m excited for you to read more about them in our commemorative special section in the Aug. 26 issue. I also hope you will join us in celebrating them at the CJN 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe awards event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at one of Cleveland’s hottest new places to eat, drink and visit with friends, Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon. The pandemic robbed us of celebrating our honorees of the past two years in person, but thankfully, that’s not the case in 2022.
I’m delighted to introduce you to these young leaders among us. Please join me in recognizing their care and contributions for the community we all share.
Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.