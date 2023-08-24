Aaron Dobres

What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned and how has it helped you?
You can’t do everything or be all things to everyone around you. My mom taught me this, and it’s kept me from overextending myself with too many activities and helped me prioritize and value the things I really enjoy.
From the nomination: “Born and raised in suburban Cleveland, Aaron returned to the area following graduation to begin his career and improve the city and Jewish community that he grew up in. Aaron’s largest impact on the community arguably comes from outside his professional work. Aaron is very involved in The Bridge, a group run by B’nai Jeshurun Congregation to engage young professionals in the Cleveland area. He frequently attends and hosts these events, becoming a leader in the group, helping other young professionals connect with both their peers and their own Jewish identity. Additionally, Aaron is deeply committed to tikkun olam. He can often be found volunteering and out improving the local community, whether it’s with the Repair the World organization, at the Cleveland Book Bank, MedWish or another local nonprofit. Aaron is also advocating for better public transit as a frequent user of the Greater Cleveland (Regional) Transit Authority.”