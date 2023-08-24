What role has Judaism played in your life?
Judaism has been my north star both in my career and personal life. Although I do not consider myself to be a religious scholar, I have a solid foundation of who I am; Judaism has taught me right from wrong and has led my career to work on Information Security and has kept me on the right side of computer hacking. Judaism also teaches the importance of giving back to one’s community. I’ve tried to do this by following my passions and getting involved in things that I find enjoyment in.
From the nomination: “Andrew is an active and engaged member of the Jewish community in Cleveland. He is the former chair of Fairmount Young Professionals, a group that connects young Jewish adults through social, cultural and educational events. He also serves on the board of directors at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, where he chairs the website committee and participates in the technology committee. He was also a former counselor at URJ’s Goldman Union Camp Institute (GUCI). He is involved in Cuyahoga County Amateur Radio Emergency Radio Service (ARES), a volunteer organization that provides emergency communications support to public safety agencies and community organizations. He is a former vice president of the Lake Erie Amateur Radio Association.”