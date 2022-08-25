Brian Innenberg found his way back to Cleveland from Richmond, Va., when he was looking for a job that he could feel more passionate about.
Then working in banking, Innenberg accepted the position of regional director of BBYO for the Ohio Northern Region.
“I really liked working with the teens, and being able to help them develop and to see them grow and be able to put on amazing programs,” Innenberg said. “I think that would probably be my favorite thing about it.”
After a couple years at BBYO, Innenberg, 34, realized that he prefers doing reporting and analysis on a day-to-day basis and subsequently left to join the National Inventors Hall of Fame in North Canton. He now has a job as a senior analyst for the support center of Flynn Restaurant Group in Independence. That business owns 2,400 restaurants in six recognizable brands.
“I love being able to manipulate data to provide insights that help the business to make really good decisions, and improve their processes,” he said.
At the same time, Innenberg has continued to remain involved with BBYO as a volunteer coach for its winter basketball league.
Innenberg was born in Cleveland and grew up in South Euclid, graduating from Brush High School in Lyndhurst. His parents are Louis Innenberg of Orange and Michele Klein of Beachwood.
As a child, he attended Mandel JCC Performing Arts Camp in Beachwood and Camp Wise in Claridon Township. He was a counselor at both camps. He celebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. During high school, he became involved with BBYO. At The Ohio State University in Columbus, where he majored in business, Innenberg was treasurer and president of Alpha Epsilon Pi.
In addition to his commitment to BBYO, Innenberg now volunteers with Towards Employment Inc. in Cleveland, where he serves as a mock interviewer for people who have been incarcerated as a way to help them prepare to reintegrate into the workforce. He gives those he interviews feedback. He said he learned about Towards Employment through a Jewish Federation of Cleveland email regarding volunteer opportunities.
“I enjoy it because I think it’s something that I’m good at and that I’m able to impart some wisdom from my interview experiences to the participants,” Innenberg said, adding, “Most of them are very receptive to that feedback, and hopefully I’m helping them on their journey to be able to get back in the workforce and be able to help provide for themselves. I think it’s a really worthy endeavor.”
Innenberg and his wife, Allison, are parents to 10-month-old, Charlotte. He and Allison met on JSwipe, a dating app. The two were married at Hillbrook Country Club in Chagrin Falls.
He said that Judaism has imparted two essential elements to his life: community and a moral compass, explaining that he sees “a right and wrong and I try to do the right thing when I can.”