As the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic in a return to some sense of normalcy, the Cleveland Jewish News is looking for those young leaders who are making a difference throughout the community.
Nominations are officially open for the 2021 class of CJN’s 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.
The CJN is looking for those under 36 who work in the community or enact positive change through a local organization or association, or those who are climbing the ladder or otherwise making a name for themselves in their chosen professions.
Those who fit these descriptions, or play one of many other important and noteworthy roles in the community, will be recognized when the CJN honors them at the fourth annual 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe event Aug. 26.
The awards recognize young Jewish leaders in Northeast Ohio and the number 12 represents the 12 tribes of Israel.
These individuals are influencing the future of Northeast Ohio through their professional and personal achievements. Nominees must be 18 to 35 years of age as of July 1, 2021, and reside in Northeast Ohio. A panel of judges will consider the following: a nominee’s professional success; community involvement; and commitment to Jewish Cleveland. 12 under 36 is recognizing 12 members of Jewish Cleveland, so the nominee must identify as Jewish. Judges will consider a nominee’s professional or individual achievements, community involvement and commitment to Northeast Ohio.
The deadline to submit someone for consideration is 11:59 p.m. May 17.
Winners will be announced June 18 in the CJN, at cjn.org, at facebook.com/clevelandjewishnews, and on Twitter and Instagram at @CleveJN.
The easiest and preferred way to nominate a candidate is online. Nominations can be submitted at cjn.org/12under36. Written nominations will be accepted, but must be submitted using the official nomination form and be legible. Illegible entries will be disqualified.
The 2021 class will be recognized in a commemorative special section in the Aug. 27 issue of the CJN. Each honoree and a guest will be invited to the Aug. 26 awards event. Tickets will go on sale to the public June 17. The location and format of the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendance will be limited and in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Health guidelines.
To become a sponsor of the event, contact CJN Events Manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.