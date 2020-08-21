What are your hobbies? In my free time, I enjoy hiking with my family’s dogs, practicing yoga and trying new restaurants or eating at some of old my favorites. If I could, I would spend all of my free time traveling and eating.

What one Jewish experience of yours stands out over others? I had a b’nai mitzvah with my cousin, Kylie, in 2007. We were born nine days apart and have been close our whole lives. Sharing this day was really special for our family.

Why did you choose Cleveland? I returned to Northeast Ohio after college because I was participating in an AmeriCorps program. I wanted to live independently off of the program’s stipend which would have been challenging if I was in a more expensive city. Also my family is here. Their emotional support means the world to me.

If you were the mayor of Cleveland, what would be your highest priority? Ensuring that all young people growing up in the city of Cleveland are afforded opportunities to grow, learn, and develop as community leaders. I believe education is our greatest tool for a brighter future. However, that is only possible when gaps in our most basic needs are addressed and from there we can thrive.

What nonprofit organizations do you affiliate with beyond donating? I served as an AmeriCorps member with City Year Cleveland, creating equitable learning opportunities for students within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. As an alumni, I facilitate professional development experiences for the current corps members. I also volunteer with Drink Local. Drink Tap. at its beach cleanups and events.

Do you have an Israel experience? I went on Birthright in 2013 with The Ohio State University. The following summer, I was an intern in Tel Aviv through Onward Israel.

What role does Judaism play in your everyday life? Judaism is all about community. Some of my closest friendships are with other Jews in my life. Our bond isn’t grounded in religion. I think it has more to do with our shared values –social justice, family, and appreciation for a well baked challah.

Who are your mentors? Craig Dorn. As president and CEO of Y.O.U. and my direct supervisor, Craig lives by an open-door policy. He understands my unique passion for nonprofit governance, gives me autonomy in my work and creates experiences for me to learn each day.

What, if any, Jewish youth groups were you involved in? I spent several summers as a camper and S.I.T. at Camp Wise.

What was your first reaction when you learned you were selected as a 12 Under 36 honoree? This feels like an obvious answer, but I called my grandmother because I knew she’d get a kick out of the news.

What did you want to be when you “grew up”? Marine Biologist

Were you bat mitzvah? Temple Israel in Bath Township in 2007.

What name do you have painted on your dream boat you dock at the yacht club in Lake Erie? Levin the Dream

What is your nickname? I’m not disclosing, but you can ask my sister.

You’re a professional athlete and just sign your first major contract. What’s the first big expenditure you make? Planning a trip across South America or Asia

What is your biggest pet peeve? Poor communication.

