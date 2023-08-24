What three people, living or deceased, would you want to have dinner with and why?
Eleanor Roosevelt. I’d love to understand how she managed the Commission on Human Rights and what she’d think of the current state of human rights around the world. In short: “Girl, how the hell did you do all that?” Edith Bolling Galt Wilson. I’d want to know how she kept her secrets for so long and what gave her the confidence to “effectively serve as U.S. President” for the years she did. How did she rationalize the ethics of it all? In short: “I’m not blaming you, but, like ... can we discuss this?” Oprah. Um, why wouldn’t I want to have dinner with her? In short: WHY NOT?
From the nomination: “Daniel Cohn is an award-winning executive known for forging strategic and often unexpected partnerships that drive deep and lasting change. Among the numerous recognitions for his work include President’s Award for Excellence in Community Engagement, Case Western Reserve University, 2023; Secretary’s Award for Housing Innovation, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 2022; Howard I. Bruce Award, Cleveland State University, 2022; Adler Civic Leader Award, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 2022; and Ambassador, Leap of Reason Network of High-Performing Nonprofit Leaders, 2021. Dan is passionate about advancing social impact through inclusive, team-oriented leadership.”