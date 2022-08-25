Dr. Allie Effron of Orange finds giving back to Cleveland an important part of her life as a mother, a pediatrician and a community member.
Raised in the Cleveland Jewish community, becoming a bat mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, Effron graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2009 and her medical degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus in 2013. She attends Temple Emanu El with her husband, Stuart Ostro, and their infant son, Reuben.
After co-founding Greater Cleveland Pediatrics in December 2020 with her partner Dr. Keili Mistovich during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in spring, 2021, Effron took it a step further – coordinating several drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at her practice, area schools and workplaces for community members unable or uncomfortable to go to a mass vaccination site. All individuals interested and eligible for vaccination were welcome, never having to leave their cars.
“I was very fortunate to grow up in a supportive community where I had lots of mentors, teachers and people around me who supported my growth, education and creativity and my growing independence while I was young,” said Effron, 35. “With the vaccine clinics, we were at a time where there were a lot of people who couldn’t find an easy, local place for vaccination. We realized we had an opportunity to offer that assistance even though we are a pediatric clinic.”
Around the same time as the vaccination clinics, Effron also launched Cleveland’s first Breast Milk Donation Location in April 2021. The donation location works with the Columbus-based OhioHealth Mother’s Milk Bank, which is only one of 29 milk banks in North America, as a drop-off site to help mothers across Ohio provide a way to feed their infant children.
“It came from patients and community members that had breast milk but didn’t know how to donate it to the bank in Columbus,” she said. “It was a big barrier for a lot of families, so we worked to collect, identify and get the milk to the right place. As a mom to a six-month-old, I see how breast milk donation is such a selfless act. To do anything that can help families to do that is something I am so happy to provide.”
Growing up in a proud, Jewish family, Effron said tikkun olam – or repairing the world – has been a mainstay in her life. Part of her inspiration to make her community better stems from leading by example for her son and the patients she sees at Greater Cleveland Pediatrics, she said.
“It’s about helping one person to help the world,” she said. “That has always affected my volunteer work, knowing that things that may seem small to you are really big to other people. From a future level, a huge part of my focus now is on our family and our son, being able to raise him in a way that is supportive of his community, engaging with others, practicing tikkun olam and promoting kindness.”