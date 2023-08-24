Dr. Julia Bucklan, DO

What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned and how has it helped you?
You can’t please everyone. I have “classic” middle child syndrome and have always been a people pleaser. It’s exhausting. Taming this with age, wisdom and experience has granted me a great deal of peace.
From the nomination: “In her free time, Dr. Bucklan participates in Miles for Migraine, a nonprofit raising money for research and fellowship for headache disorders. When she is not treating patients, she is educating the next generation of physicians in medicine and ethics as assistant professor of neurology through Case Western Reserve University College of Medicine and Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine (CCLCM). Year after year, Dr. Bucklan has been awarded Outstanding Preceptor for CCLCM.”