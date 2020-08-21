What are your hobbies? I can most often be found playing with, walking or otherwise enjoying my two amazing dogs. Other than that, I’m an avid reader, knitter and love cooking new soup recipes regardless of the season, and hiking in as many of Cleveland’s Metroparks as possible.

What one Jewish experience of yours stands out over others? The Jewish experience that stands out for me is Shabbat on the namal (at the port) in Tel Aviv. It’s a musical service led by a secular Israeli group that brings together Israelis and tourists from all over the world.

Each time I go, I’m overwhelmed by the natural beauty of the sea at sunset, and the human beauty of so many voices together.

Why did you choose Cleveland? I came to Cleveland thanks to a job opportunity at the Jewish Education Center. I was lured to Cleveland by the amazing community, proximity to so many parks and waterfalls, foodie and arts scene, and the chance to make an impact on a diverse group of teens and professionals.

What nonprofit organizations do you affiliate with beyond donating? This past year, I’ve been involved with Anti-Defamation League Cleveland through the GLI program. I’m also proud to be the community chapter leader for Zioness, a progressive Zionist organization. I’m involved with At the Well, a global network of women’s rosh chodesh and wellness groups, and also serve on the board of JTEEN, a nonprofit professionals network.

Do you have an Israel experience? As the child of an Israeli father, Israel has been part of my Jewish and overall life experience for as long as I can remember. From family trips to teen tours to three years of living in Jerusalem, Israel is always part of my consciousness and is my favorite place in the world. My top Israel experiences involve food, family, and my feet in the sea.

What was your first reaction when you learned you were selected as a 12 Under 36 honoree? I was truly honored to have been named alongside so many amazing people. I’m a newcomer to Cleveland, and to be accepted and embraced by this community has been so gratifying. I’m happy to have been acknowledged, and to have this wonderful new place to call home.

What did you want to be when you grew up? My original hope was to be an artist. Then it shifted to being a writer. With a dash of mermaid on the side. In short, I wanted to be someone who created something that inspired others and myself.

