What role has Judaism played in your life?
Judaism has played a huge role in my life and has always been a big part of my identity. My maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors, and my paternal grandparents were heavily involved with the Cleveland Jewish News and performing mitzvahs in the Jewish community. Having had them as role models, I understand the importance of keeping up Jewish values. I joined AEPi as an undergraduate at Northwestern University, and I was the president of the Jewish Medical Students Association at medical school at Case Western Reserve University. Every Friday night, my family gets together to celebrate Shabbat, a tradition that my parents started when I was young. It’s the highlight of my week. I get to spend quality time with the people I love the most in a relaxed environment. In fact, I don’t think I would have made it through the dark days of the (COVID-19) pandemic without my “Shabbat ShaBubble.”
From the nomination: “Scott loves feeling like he’s the primary care doctor for ‘young Jewish Cleveland.’ He cares deeply about his Jewish religion. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors and he loves being involved at Fairmount Temple. He is in the Ben Gurion society of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and he serves on the committee for medical professionals for Federation. He has participated in 2023 fundraiser events for JDRF (Type 1 diabetes) and Beech Brook. Scott follows in the footsteps of his sister, Melissa Yasinow, who was a member of the 2018 class of CJN 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.”