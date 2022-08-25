As a lifelong educator, Elana Perlin found her calling in Jewish education after spending a year trying out a few other things after college. She came to Cleveland seven years ago to work as the middle school Tanach teacher at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and now serves as the director of Judaic studies at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
Born and raised in Toronto, Perlin, 32, graduated from Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto High School before attending McGill University in Montreal for an undergraduate program. She received a master’s of Jewish education from Hebrew College and a certificate of advanced Jewish studies from the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies.
Becoming a bat mitzvah at Beth Sholom Synagogue in Toronto, Perlin also started a junior minyan program at her local Toronto synagogue. In coming to Cleveland, she continued to serve as a minyan leader at both Jewish Family Experience in University Heights and Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, as well as becoming a tutor for bar and bat mitzvah.
“One of the main reasons why I love Jewish education is the impact that you’re making on other people in their Jewish lives and contributing to building somebody else’s Jewish identity,” Perlin said. “So, the things that I do in my life outside of school are things that help me contribute to my Jewish identity, or that I know are contributing to the Jewish identity of the community as a whole.”
Perlin lives in Beachwood and attends Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights with her husband, Steven, and their three children, kindergartener Shira, Avi, 3, and 10-month-old Josh. Just as important as looking over the Judaic program at Gross Schechter is instilling her love of Judaism in her own children, she said.
As director of Judaic studies, she works closely with the teachers at Gross Schechter to look at the curriculum and give students the best understanding of their Jewish education. She said she works closely with the director of creative programming, Sheri Gross, helping her programs align with the Judaic curriculum.
Often in and out of the classrooms to support teachers and observe students, Perlin loves to see when students start to understand and the information they are absorbing begins to click.
“That’s the best part of education,” she said, “is seeing what you’re teaching or what you’re putting forth actually making an impression.”
Joining the team at Gross Schechter a year ago, Perlin was working in the classroom as a teacher at Mandel JDS when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. She said the pandemic tested and pushed teachers to the limit, seeing how they could continue to teach to the best of their ability during uncertain times. It also brought to light what is often taken for granted in education such as mingling with other classes and utilizing different spaces.
“I think I took a lot of that into Schechter of how to have that sort of creative, out-of-the-box thinking, and what do you do when push comes to shove, when you really have to test those limits,” Perlin said.