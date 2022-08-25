Prior to moving to Beachwood and practicing product liability law at Ulmer & Berne in Cleveland, Emmanuel Sanders, 35, spent a year working as judicial clerk to Justice Neal Hendel in the Supreme Court of Israel.
In Israel, he researched and helped draft opinions for the American-trained lawyer-turned-justice, looking to other countries like America, as well as past Jewish law, to guide the relatively young state.
“It was really interesting to delve into Jewish law which I studied for many years before going to law school and seeing how it could be applied in modern, secular context,” Sanders said. “So that was really wonderful, but also it was just wonderful to be in Israel for a year.”
Growing up in New York, Sanders graduated from Ramaz Upper School before attending Yeshiva University in New York City for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He then attended Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary in New York City for his rabbinic ordination before attending New York University School of Law.
Sanders became interested in product liability while in law school, and now his practice mostly focuses on medical devices and pharmaceuticals. While law school taught him how to argue, write and put together contracts, it had less of a focus on the personal aspect of the career, which can be the most challenging yet rewarding when you help a client, he said.
“That’s something they don’t tell you about in law school, they tell you you’re going to learn about the law, and you’re going to make arguments about the law,” Sanders said. “But at the end of the day, what being a lawyer really is, it’s about being a trusted advisor to different people.”
Now in Cleveland, his wife, Anna, teaches first grade at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, where she taught their 7-year-old twins, Mollie and David. They also have 10-year-old Rutie and 2-year-old Shai, who also attend Fuchs Mizrachi. They are members of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
Sanders said while his practice keeps him busy as he is always on call to help clients, he tries to find time during the week to study the Torah with his children and they visit Israel as often as they can.
“One of the nice things about Shabbat is it’s really just a time to be with family and friends, and I can really focus on my kids,” he said. “So, that’s one of the blessings of Shabbat in my life.”
Sanders’ father, who passed away this past year, set an example for him to give back to the Jewish community through monetary donations, he said. With a background attending rabbinical school and receiving a master’s degree in Jewish philosophy, Sanders takes his support a step further in becoming actively involved and sharing his knowledge with others.
“I had the benefit of studying about Judaism and Jewish law and Jewish philosophy for many years, and hopefully one of the purposes of that is so I can spread the word, so to speak, and give other people the little bit of knowledge that I have,” he said.