What role has Judaism played in your life?
Judaism has been an anchor in my life, connecting me to an incredible community and instilling in me a profound sense of purpose. It’s not just about traditions; it’s about values that resonate with me daily. From the joy of volunteering and the pursuit of education, to a commitment to bettering the world and the ethic of hard work, Judaism has shaped who I am and who I aspire to be.
From the nomination: “As a young leader in the Cleveland Jewish community, Fay exemplifies the core values of service, leadership and innovation. Her accomplishments transcend the boundaries of ordinary community service. She serves on the board of the Young Leadership Division of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Menorah Park, contributing her innovative ideas and strategic guidance to these institutions. Her work with these organizations displays her determination and devotion to the Jewish community. Fay established a company with a mission to bridge the gap in quality of care for children in underserved communities. This venture focuses on providing therapeutic services directly within early learning centers across Ohio, ensuring that children receive therapy within their natural environment. Her vision demonstrates an astute understanding of the systemic issues in health care and a commitment to addressing these inequities head-on.”