For Heather Froimson, inspiration to pursue health care studies came from her grandfather, Dr. Avrum Froimson, a retired orthopedic hand surgeon and professor Emeritus at Case Western Reserve University.
Froimson, 30, a nurse practitioner specializing in treating headache, facial pain and vestibular disorders, said while she was in college she shadowed her grandfather at work.
During one of her visits, he told her the following: “You can make the smallest difference for somebody, and it makes the greatest impact on their life – their quality of life.”
Froimson credits all four of her grandparents with inspiration – in different ways. Celebrating Jewish holidays with Phyllis Froimson of Shaker Heights has always been special for her, and every Friday, Heather lights candlesticks passed on from Beryl and the late Albert Schneider of Cincinnati.
A native of Cleveland who grew up in Shaker Heights and lives there now, Froimson is a lifelong member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. She went to Park’s day camp as a child. At The Ohio State University in Columbus, she participated in Hillel and went on a Birthright trip to Israel between her sophomore and junior years.
During her graduate studies – at both Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where she earned a master’s degree in nursing, and at Ohio State, where she earned a master’s of science degree in nursing and became a nurse practitioner – she lived in Cleveland and took part in Shabbos dinners at Chabad of Downtown.
Active at Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cleveland, Froimson said she enjoys “developing a relationship with a complete stranger,” and having that almost “instant family.”
She recently attended her little sister’s bat mitzvah, which had a lot of meaning for her, as the two met when her little sister was in the midst of studying for it.
As to her profession, “I think the profession really chose me,” she said, adding she feels fortunate to be surrounded by colleagues who inspire her every day.
She said she enjoys understanding what brings her patients joy as well as learning their challenges.
“Treating patients’ chronic conditions is the tip of the iceberg. But getting to know the patient personally is the most important,” she said. “Just having those connections with patients and being able to help them improve has definitely been the most rewarding part.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Froimson treated patients in person, according to her nomination to 12 Under 36, and she is working with an interdisciplinary healthcare team on a comprehensive patient experience project. She also mentors nurse practitioner students.
Froimson relaxes by keeping moving. She just reached her 500-class milestone at GrooveRyde at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights doing a variety of exercises, including boxing and yoga.
Her grandfather’s living legacy looms large for her. As a child of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, his story, she said, is quite different from her own.
“My grandfather was a huge influence,” she said. “I still run into people and meet people that he treated,” sometimes decades later, who tell her, “Your grandfather saved my life.”
She said, “I hope one day that people will say that about me.”