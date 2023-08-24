What three people, living or deceased, would you want to have dinner with and why?
Aliza Sherman, Gloria Steinem and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. These fierce women have dedicated their lives to paving the way for other women. They’ve passionately and visibly advocated for women’s rights and equality. They’ve empowered me with the belief that women are warriors and the cultivation of monumental change can arise from compassion, dedication, resilience and a little humor.
From the nomination: “This year, Jennifer utilized her medical and patient safety background to build The Aliza Sherman Fund, which provides domestic violence awareness, prevention and intervention services. Through this work, Jennifer builds communities that raise money towards domestic violence resources and education to help hundreds of victims and families. Because Jennifer uses her talents to help others, so many Northeast Ohioans don’t have to feel hopeless and alone. In addition to the creation of The Aliza Sherman Fund to benefit Cleveland Clinic, Jennifer was the 2023 recipient of a Caregiver Catalyst Grant for her work with domestic violence at South Pointe Hospital Emergency Department. She planned and hosted an epic fundraising event this past March to kick off the fund and honor the (10-year) anniversary of her mother’s death. Her ability and drive to turn heartbreak and tragedy into a force and agent of change for the good of others is truly unparalleled. The community action Jennifer leads and embraces is an example of using one’s talents and soul to change lives.”