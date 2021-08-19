Jonathon Nisenboum, 32, of Highland Heights, cares deeply about the Cleveland Jewish community.
Having been raised in Northeast Ohio, becoming bar mitzvah at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and graduating from Mayfield High School in 2007, Nisenboum has remained an active member of the community, only leaving for college at Ohio University in Athens.
Serving as senior manager, engagement at Acumen Solutions, a Salesforce Company, Nisenboum still finds time to prop up a community that shaped him into the young professional he is today. When he’s not golfing, hiking or biking in the Cleveland Metroparks or traveling with his wife, Alix, he’s a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division board, or volunteering with Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Cleveland Cobras and Mayfield Youth Soccer. His nominator called him a passionate, dedicated and caring young leader - driven to foster a sense of community between Jewish young adults.
“When I was growing up, I had a lot of support not just from my family, but from friends and people in the community,” he said. “As part of that, I try to help the younger people in Cleveland and the Jewish community find their path. It is so difficult to find your place in this world. This is a community where generation after generation people are always looking to support each other. I wanted to be part of that great tradition.”
When first hearing he’d been selected as a member of the 2021 class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 12 under 36: Members of the Tribe,, Nisenboum said he sat back and reflected on the path he took to get where he is today.
“It reaffirms that in this community when you’re giving back, the community recognizes that,” he said. “For me, this is the beginning. It’s not the end goal. I want to continue to grow, lead, give back and be a valued member of this community.”
Recalling that path, Nisenboum said it all comes down to how he was raised. His grandmother was a Holocaust survivor and helped him understand the importance of being Jewish and to love being part of such an interconnected community.
“It provides a sense of family,” he said. “We have such an extended family here and it’s comforting to have that. For me, it’s all about a connection to my family, my history and what is to come in the future.”
And because of how supportive his parents and grandmother were, Nisenboum is looking forward to continuing being a mentor for young leaders for years to come, focusing on “what it means to be Jewish, but also what it means to be a good person.”
“Every single person is going to be a little better off if they have someone helping them,” he said. “It’s so hard to go at it alone. Everyone will try to do that, it’s almost human nature. But then you’ll realize it’s not as simple as you think. Having a support system to reach out to and feeling comfortable knowing they know what you’re going through, it’s important. It’s good to have someone to look up to and learn from.”