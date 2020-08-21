What are your hobbies? Drums, golf and astrophotography.

What one Jewish experience of yours stands out over others? Birthright.

Why did you choose Cleveland? Born and raised here.

If you were the mayor of Cleveland, what would be your highest priority? Redeveloping retail and entertainment downtown and improving public transportation

What nonprofit organizations do you affiliate with beyond donating? Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

Do you have an Israel experience? Birthright.

What role does Judaism play in your every-day life? My children go to Gross Schechter Day School so it’s important for us to keep Judaism in their routines for them to stay connected. Little things like counting to 10 in Hebrew or lighting Shabbos candles goes a long way.

Who are your mentors? My parents and my grandparents.

What was your first reaction when you learned you were selected as a 12 Under 36 honoree? I was very surprised and very humbled.

What did you want to be when you “grew up”? When I was little, I always wanted to be a professional athlete. Unfortunately, I wasn’t super athletic.

Where was your bar mitzvah? Congregation Bethaynu in October 2006.

What name do you have painted on your dream boat you dock at the yacht club in Lake Erie? The Codfather.

What is your nickname? Kuvo.

You’re a professional athlete and just sign your first major contract. What’s the first big expenditure you make? Charter a private jet to fly my grandparents’ home

What is your biggest pet peeve? When people get in political arguments on Facebook.

Meet the honorees

Douglas N. Breitenbach Doug, 33, is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and resides in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Jamie Collins Jamie Collins, 28, is a member of the Temple-Tifereth Israel and resides in Cleveland Heights.

Joseph (Yoey) Feigenbaum Joseph (Yoey), 29, is a member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland and Green Road Synagogue and resides in Beachwood.

Stanislav Golovin Stanislav, 35, is a member of the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon and resides in Beachwood.

Claire Levin Claire, 26, is a member of Beth El Congregation and resides in Cleveland.

Samia Mansour Samia, 32, resides in Richmond Heights.

Samuel Newman Sam, 31, is a member of Temple Israel-Ner Tamid and resides in Cleveland

Rachel Rood Rachel, 30, is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and resides in Cleveland Heights.

Sara Scheinbach Sara, 32, is a member of Green Road Synagogue and resides in Beachwood.