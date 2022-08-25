Family is a major motivator for Pepper Pike resident Lexy Elk.
Growing up in the Elk family, known for the Cleveland-based injury law firm Elk & Elk led by her father, Art, and his brother, David, she has always known that community involvement and working to make the world a better place is paramount.
Now a mother, Elk continues her involvement in many area organizations – like with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, The Hunger Center, Milestones Autism Resources and None 4 Under 21. Additionally, her family is involved with Medworks ahead of Medfest 2022 on Oct. 15 at Hiram House in Moreland Hills.
“I love giving back to the place that helped build who I am as a person and as a successful businesswoman and the place where I am raising my family,” said Elk, 30. She and her husband, Austin, attend Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike with their son, Everett. “There is nothing greater than seeing the community where you grew up thrive and being actively involved in giving back, that’s why I love doing it.”
Outside of the home, Elk co-founded ProtectALL Insurance alongside her brother, Ryan, and their sister, Hillary. Serving as the chief operating officer and executive vice president, Elk said her professional success is a combination of observing her lifetime role models and participating in their successful support of the community. She graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike in 2009. Then, she received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Ohio University in Athens in 2013 and an MBA from Chapman University in Orange, Calif., in 2017.
“My dad has always been a big part of my life,” Elk said. “Watching him successfully navigate his business and actively participate in our community has provided me the framework within which to actively participate in those things that I am most passionate about. You see all these people drawn to him that value who he is and his opinion. It’s not because of his business but because of his big heart. Being around and growing up around a family that cares incentivized me to get involved. I hope to set the same example for my family the same way my parents Art and Jody did for me.”
Judaism has also played a big part in her passion to give back, with Elk saying having time weekly to reconnect and rejuvenate herself helps her be a better person within her family and her community.
“Taking a minute and praying for everything we have allows me to recenter myself,” she said. “Understanding what is important in my life has helped me.”
As she grows her own family, Elk said she hopes to continue her community work. That way, she can show her son that you can be both successful and gracious - the same lesson she learned as a child.
“I want to show that you can be anything you want these days as long as you have the passion and perseverance,” she said. “You can do anything you set your mind to. As long as you work hard, you can achieve so much.”