Growing up with a father who is a criminal defense attorney, Madelyn Grant’s childhood dinner conversations often revolved around his cases.
“I would go to court with him whenever I could,” Grant said. “When I was home from college, I would sit in on his trials.”
Now a criminal defense attorney herself, at Friedman & Nemecek LLC in Cleveland, Grant said her job is pretty all encompassing. In the past several weeks, particularly so, as the firm prepares to aid health care providers and others under Ohio’s changing legal landscape around abortion rights.
Yet Grant has found time to use her expertise to help people pro bono partly through a collaborative by two Cuyahoga County judges, or for clients who may not qualify for The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland or may feel uncomfortable approaching the public defender’s office.
“Oftentimes, when people go through the system, there’s so many other things that affect their life, whether it’s custody or housing, or they’ve got warrants out in other cities they weren’t aware of,” Grant said. “So they’ll come to these collaboratives, and we’ll help them try and tie up those loose ends.”
She is also an adjunct professor of cyber crime at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, from where she graduated.
She also devotes time to professional associations in her field.
She has chaired the young lawyers section of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and is the vice president of the Cuyahoga County Defense Lawyers Association.
Grant sees a link in her work to Judaism’s strong emphasis on family.
“Family is so important to people, and especially as they’re going through the worst times of their life,” she said. “They might feel like everything is kind of going to the wayside. But I think it’s important to remind them whether they’re there alone, or they’ve got family with them, that that is truly the most important thing.”
Grant, 29, was born in Mayfield Heights, the daughter of David and Susan Grant. She grew up in Highland Heights, graduating from Mayfield High School. She celebrated her bat mitzvah at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
At The Ohio State University in Columbus, while an undergraduate, she took part in programs at Hillel and served as a fellow for CAMERA, which she described as helping “spread the word about Israel.”
Grant has been to Israel with family, on Birthright and with CAMERA.
She said her time in Israel with her parents was her most memorable experience there.
“Being in Jerusalem with them was really special,” she said.
Grant clerked for Judge Joan Synenberg.
She said she is often asked how she sleeps at night defending guilty people. In response, she tells them that clients she represents have been accused of criminal allegations and that they have a Constitutional right to a defense.
“Growing up in a Jewish home, it was always taught to us that everybody is equal, and everybody deserves the same rights and the same respect and understanding,” Grant said. “And I think I really tried to bring that to my work.”