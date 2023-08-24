What role has Judaism played in your life?
Judaism has played a significant role in every facet of my life. Growing up in Canton, Ohio, I was part of a small but strong Jewish community. I felt great pride in being Jewish, but always as an outsider in school or sporting activities across the city. My parents instilled Jewish memories year-round, but it was never a natural transition into my larger community of friends. I’ll never forget the feeling my first summer at Camp Wise where I was no longer the minority and was not answering questions about my Judaism. This led me to become very involved in BBYO and join a Jewish fraternity at The Ohio State University. During my time in school, I did experience a few antisemitic acts, which only grew my faith because of the community of support. These experiences have also allowed me to better understand a piece of what other discriminated groups may be feeling at times. Because of the connections I made at camp, I actually went on to work in Jewish communal work for the first six years out of college. As I look back, Judaism has truly been one of the anchors keeping me well-grounded throughout many transition periods in life.
From the nomination: “As evidenced by his numerous board involvements across a wide variety of organizations, Marty is a natural leader with a passion for tikkun olam. Those who have had the pleasure to work with Marty across multiple capacities all can attest to his thoughtful leadership, compassion and willingness to roll up his sleeves to accomplish the intended result. In the last year, Marty has accepted a larger role in the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as a board of trustees member. He oversaw the largest participation in years as head of the Jewish Volunteer Network, and he helped to facilitate a sold-out ORT event focused on young families. He has expanded his business significantly, working with companies to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.”