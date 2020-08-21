Meet the 2020 Class of the Cleveland Jewish News and Classic Lexus 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe. This year’s award recipients will join the ranks of those honored in 2019 and 2018, when the CJN created the event to recognize Jewish professionals influencing the future of Northeast Ohio through professional and personal achievements. The number 12 represents the 12 tribes of Israel.

This diverse group includes leaders in a range of fields like technology and Jewish life, as well as those who work in media, nonprofit and academic worlds. The six women and six men selected are uniquely involved in their communities and have worked their way up in their chosen fields.

With a future that holds many more unknowns than we likely imagined just months ago, we are certain learning about the dedication of these young leaders will make you feel a little bit better about what that future holds. More importantly, we hope their efforts inspire further acts of tikkun olam and all of us to reach higher toward our professional and civic goals, no matter our age.

These are the 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe of 2020. We thank the generous support of our partners, Classic Lexus and KMK Promotional Sales, LLC.

Douglas N. Breitenbach Doug, 33, is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and resides in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Jamie Collins Jamie Collins, 28, is a member of the Temple-Tifereth Israel and resides in Cleveland Heights.

Joseph (Yoey) Feigenbaum Joseph (Yoey), 29, is a member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland and Green Road Synagogue and resides in Beachwood.

Stanislav Golovin Stanislav, 35, is a member of the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon and resides in Beachwood.

Kevin Kretch Kevin, 33, is a member of Park Synagogue and resides in Solon.

Claire Levin Claire, 26, is a member of Beth El Congregation and resides in Cleveland.

Samia Mansour Samia, 32, resides in Richmond Heights.

Samuel Newman Sam, 31, is a member of Temple Israel-Ner Tamid and resides in Cleveland

Rachel Rood Rachel, 30, is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and resides in Cleveland Heights.

Sara Scheinbach Sara, 32, is a member of Green Road Synagogue and resides in Beachwood.