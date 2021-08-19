Meet the 2021 Class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe

So many things seem different as we approach the start of the Jewish new year and, like many of us, I’m disappointed with how much remains the same given the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. One unfortunate result is that sadly, the Cleveland Jewish News and our partners at Classic Lexus and KMK Promotional Sales, LLC, will unfortunately, have to hold this year’s celebration of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe virtually. While I am disappointed that we cannot celebrate in person, all of us at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company believe this is the right decision for everyone’s safety.

The light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic does appear much brighter now than it was a year ago, but we know we still haven’t reached the end. Vaccinations and the Delta variant, among other factors, are creating an environment that is all too familiar to us from what we experienced this same time last year. Many of our synagogues will not be holding High Holy Day services in-person and that is a stark reminder to us that the pandemic remains a serious health risk for so many in our community.

But, even as some things remain the same, this new year brings a sense of hope and renewal, personified, in part, by the young leaders we are proud to honor. Each one of these future leaders stands out by being so accomplished so early in their careers. We are elated to present leaders from a variety of essential fields. Our honorees include leaders in education, business, law, healthcare, religious leaders and advocates for the Jewish community.

They fight antisemitism here at home and around the world and they advocate for peace for Israel. They help build bridges for other leaders like them who want to make Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio a better place to live, play, work and pray.

It is truly amazing to see individuals who, while so early in their careers, have accomplished so much and who embody the principle of tikkun olam, repairing the world. These 12 individuals stand as the future leaders of Jewish Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio. Please join us in honoring them.

Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.