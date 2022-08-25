As we approach the Jewish new year next month, it is the time to look ahead with hope. And, thankfully, there is so much to be hopeful, to be optimistic about. At the same time, this is a time to reflect on the past year and what we have learned from it. Our celebration of this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe provides an opportunity to do both.

As we look back on a year marked by a continuing pandemic, growing division and increased instances of antisemitismand hate toward others, we saw the importance of a strong Jewish community with engaged, dedicated leadership. Looking ahead, it is clear how important it is to have a new generation of dedicated leaders seeking to make the world a better place.

That drive to give back and improve the lives of others personifies this year’s 12 Under 36 class and gives us all much to be hopeful about. Our honorees have shown themselves to be eager to take on the mantle of leadership and lead our community forward as it faces challenges and makes the most of opportunities ahead.

This year’s class includes leaders from a variety of fields, from medicine and law to education, engineering and workforce development. Such varied backgrounds means this new generation of leaders comes with a wide range of expertise and perspectives that allow them to look at problems and propose solutions from myriad angles.

Another hopeful sign is that the Cleveland Jewish News, along with our partners, Classic Lexus and KMK Promotional Sales, L.L.C., are finally able to hold a celebration in person for this extraordinary group of young leaders. This is a welcome development after needing to do so remotely in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And given how outstanding the 2022 class is, it is an honor to gather in person to celebrate their dedication to Jewish values, including the principle of tikkun olam, repairing the world.

There’s still time to join us as we gather at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon to celebrate the 2022 CJN 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe honorees and the hope and optimism they represent for the year to come and beyond.

2022 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe Mikey Davidson, aerospace engineer, Eaton Corporation Dr. Allie Effron, pediatrician and co-founder, Greater Cleveland Pediatrics Lexy Elk, COO, ProtectALL Insurance Ari Feiger, asset management analyst, The NRP Group Norm Glazer, vice president, investments, Goldberg Companies, Inc. Madelyn Grant, criminal defense attorney, Friedman & Nemecek, LLC Brian Innenberg, senior analyst, Flynn Restaurant Group Allie Levin, communications specialist, Youth Opportunities Unlimited Ryan Levine, director of financial analysis, Creekside Financial Advisors, LLC Elana Perlin, director of Judaic studies, Gross Schechter Day School Emmanuel Sanders, product liability and civil litigation associate, Ulmer & Berne LLP Sydney Ungar, youth director and director of The Bridge, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.