Meet the 2023 Class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe

In every corner of our vibrant Northeast Ohio Jewish community, remarkable individuals are shaping the future, challenging norms and embodying the spirit of innovation. It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we celebrate the 2023 class of the Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, a tribute to a group of exceptional young professionals who are making significant contributions across various fields. From health care to education, technology to philanthropy, their accomplishments inspire us all.

Dr. Julia Bucklan, a staff neurologist at the Center for Neurological Restoration at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, showcases the groundbreaking advancements in medicine that continue to propel Cleveland to the forefront of health care excellence. Daniel Cohn, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, epitomizes leadership in philanthropy and strategic planning, guiding initiatives that have a profound impact on the well-being of our community.

Aaron Dobres, a tax accountant at Cohen & Company, exemplifies the significance of financial expertise in nurturing both individual prosperity and communal growth through his advocacy work in and around the community. Stacey Friedman, a special education teacher in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, represents the heart of education, fostering inclusivity and understanding within our schools.

Fay Gross, founder and CEO of TheraPeds, exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit, using her vision to create an organization that transforms lives through therapeutic care services to underserved areas. Andrew L. Kahn, a principal security engineer at Unum Group, is a leading force in connecting local Jewish adults through social, cultural and educational events in Jewish Cleveland.

Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, associate rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, stands as a vibrant spiritual leader, advocating for women throughout the Jewish community. Jennifer Rivchun, a family nurse practitioner and patient safety professional at the Cleveland Clinic, showcases the importance of health care professionals who not only heal, but she also ensures the safety of patients and provides domestic violence awareness, prevention and intervention services through the Aliza Sherman Fund, which she founded.

Marty Shankle, vice president of national business development at Infinity Power Partners, embodies the power of forging connections and fostering partnerships in his role as chair of the Jewish Volunteer Network. And Ngozi Williams, co-founder and program coordinator of Jews of Color: Cleveland, demonstrates the value of fostering shared experiences and highlighting the voices that enrich our communal narrative.

Sophia Witt, executive vice president of the Students Supporting Israel (SSI) movement, demonstrates the influence of young leaders in advocating for causes that matter deeply to our community. And Dr. Scott Yasinow, a primary care physician at University Hospitals – Internal Medicine Group of Cleveland and associate medical director at Contigo Health, underscores the critical role health care providers play in our well-being.

Together, these individuals redefine the boundaries of what is possible, and they reflect the dynamic and diverse landscape of our Cleveland Jewish community. Their stories remind us that excellence knows no specific age, and that our collective future is brighter thanks to their contributions.

Join us in honoring these outstanding young professionals as we celebrate their achievements, dedication and the promise they hold for tomorrow.

Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.