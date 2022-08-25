Aside from leaving Northeast Ohio for college, Mikey Davidson’s entire professional, personal and civic activities are steeped in a love for Cleveland.
After graduating from Solon High School in 2011 and Purdue University in West Lafayette in 2015, Davidson returned to the area to virtually attend Indiana University, graduating in 2019 - feeling re-energized to give back to the community that made him who he is today. Now, he’s an aerospace engineer at Eaton Corp. He and his wife, Ashleigh live in Solon with their two rescue dogs, Jack, who they got in Akron, and Lucy, who is from the Cleveland Kennel’s City Dogs program. They attend Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
Davidson, 29, also volunteers at the City Dogs program, which he calls “the best part” of his volunteer work. He also chairs Fairmount Young Professionals, his temple’s young professionals group.
“My love stems from being born in Cleveland,” Davidson said. “You feel a connection to it and want to come back and continue to help build it. You want to continue the cycle.”
Growing up at Fairmount Temple and participating in NFTY in high school, Davidson said those opportunities cultivated a passion for community involvement. This innate love of the community is also something he saw in his parents and grandparents, he said.
“I had multiple generations showing me that it was what you were supposed to do so I followed along,” he said. “They’re at the center of my upbringing in terms of how I choose to make my own path. I found some causes that I am passionate about to find out what interests me. I don’t want to just do anything for the sake of giving back. I want to care about it.”
While a big part of Judaism is about giving back to the community, being raised Jewish had a less overt impact on Davidson.
“Growing up Jewish shaped who I wanted to be as a person and everything has stemmed from that,” he said. “I wouldn’t say on a Wednesday afternoon typing up a report at work that I consider Judaism in that action. But, a lot of what I do outside of work, whether that be it friends I’ve made along the way or activities I’ve done, have been molded by my upbringing and who I’ve met along the way.”
For the next generation of young professionals, Davidson said it is important to feel inspired by the work.
“If not, it’s not really worth getting involved unless you’re passionate about it unless you can give everything you can,” he said. “There are so many organizations out there so you can’t say there is nothing you enjoy. And if there is, by some chance, nothing out there, that is an opportunity to start something.”
As for himself, Davidson said he’s not one to preplan his life and have set goals. But, he is happy where he is now and excited to see what opportunities arise, he said.
“But right now, I think the life I’ve made myself is good,” Davidson said. “I take things as I come.”