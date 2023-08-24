What role has Judaism played in your life?
Judaism is, for me, about spiritual, historical and communal connections. I feel my place in our community and our tradition every day when I daven or when I light candles or say a blessing, and I feel so grateful to be standing at the current end, but soon to be in the middle of the history of our people. My Judaism reminds me of the life I aspire to have and the world I want to build, and it helps me reaffirm my commitment to the person I’m becoming.
From the nomination: “Her commitment to building and creating a flourishing community for Jews of Color in Cleveland is nothing short of remarkable. In 2021, in the midst of the (COVID-19) pandemic, she co-founded Jews of Color: Cleveland, and has since successfully run many gatherings that have brought together Jews of Color and allies to share experiences, support each other and build community. She is doing important research with Mitsui Collective on Somatic Antiracism, a collective area of study that examines the ways in which the body can hold and express experiences of racism and oppression. This work shows her dedication to understanding and fighting against systemic racism and inequality in all its forms.”