Norman Glazer views his work in real estate development as an extension of his life as a Jew.
As vice president of investments at Goldberg Companies Inc. in Beachwood, he oversees an investment portfolio covering 12,000 existing and to-be-built apartment units across Greater Cleveland and in the Southeast.
“We’re improving our areas,” Glazer said. “Our mission is (to) provide exceptional places to live and work. That’s certainly part of the Jewish mindset of improving the area around you. And I think also the mindset that we take of long-term ownership: we take an extreme level of care and thoughtfulness in our design and management of these projects, because we own them for decades and we truly care about our residents. And so there’s a lot of focus on doing the right thing within each project.”
A recent graduate of the Mandel Symposium at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Glazer has served as president of the Rainbow Babies and Children’s Foundation associate board, and then served as the trustee chair, in charge of member recruiting.
Glazer is also an annual attendee of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces events.
Born in Cleveland to Geoffrey and Naomi Glazer, he grew up in Orange until age 11, attending The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. His family then moved to Tucson Ariz., where he celebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Emanu-El. He graduated from Catalina Foothills High School. As a child and teenager, he attended B’nai B’rith Beber Camp in Mukwonago, Wisc. For seven years – as both a camper and counselor.
He attended University of Wisconsin - Madison, where he double majored in management and entrepreneurship as well as real estate and urban land economics. At the University of Wisconsin, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, where he served as rush chair on the executive board for one year, and attended programs at Jewish Experience of Madison. Through JEM, he went on his first trip to Israel through Birthright.
He said he enjoyed the hike to Masada, camping with the Bedouins in the Negev Desert and visiting a kibbutz in the Golan Heights.
“I learned a ton and felt really connected to it and was with a bunch of my friends from college that I knew, and it definitely was a really nice experience,” Glazer said.
After graduating from college, Glazer took a job with a Denver company that transferred him to London for more than two years.
“Eventually, I decided I wanted to come back to the U.S.,” he said. “But I didn’t necessarily want to go to a city where I didn’t know anyone because I had already done that in London. So I applied to a few jobs. I was looking in Chicago, New York, I knew some people there. And then a job came up in Cleveland. And I jumped at it. I still had a lot of friends and family in the Cleveland area. It worked out really well.”
That job was in real estate investment with The Townsend Group, where Glazer worked from 2016 to 2019.
After resettling in Cleveland, Glazer volunteered through the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood for several events and rejoined The Temple after becoming engaged to Michelle Maxson.
The two were married by Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo at Beechmont Country Club in Orange and live in Shaker Heights.
Glazer said he’s thinking ahead about making a deeper commitment to the Jewish community of Cleveland – and to Israel.
“The next step there is we’ll talk about how to get involved in different areas of the Federation, which I’m looking forward to,” he said, adding that he has a strong interest in Israeli relations. “Especially since Birthright, I’ve always felt a strong connection to Israel. I feel for a variety of reasons, Israel doesn’t get the positive recognition from the international community that it deserves. If Jews aren’t out in front leading the support for Israel, then I don’t think anyone else will.”