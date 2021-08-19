For Rabbi Chase Foster, engaging with people is a long-held passion.
Foster, 35, is one of the rabbis at jHUB Cleveland, a role that allows him to meet young professionals and couples in an early part of their spiritual journey as they reach out to find community and begin families.
“I’ve always been comfortable in Jewish spaces,” Foster said.
Foster grew up in an interfaith family, an aspect of his life that dovetails well with his role working with interfaith couples and families at jHUB.
A Cincinnati native, he grew up at Isaac M. Wise Temple, was active in youth groups locally and regionally, and attended Goldman Union Camp Institute in Zionsville, Ind.
He was on his way to become an engineer at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., when he did some soul searching and made the decision to become a rabbi. Because of this, his roles at Purdue’s Hillel and Temple Israel in West Lafayette grew and deepened.
“It was just a realization that my passion was being with people and helping to build Jewish community,” Foster said.
Following college graduation, he worked as a youth advisor at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick, N.J., and then went to rabbinical school at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York City. He then relocated to Houston to be assistant rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel for two years prior to moving to Cleveland to take the job at jHUB in 2019.
At jHUB, he teaches Jewish culture and wisdom, assists couples to navigate their wedding planning, and is creating a spiritually uplifting Shabbat experience for young professionals.
His job requires outreach – which changed dramatically just nine months after he arrived with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said, “I had just hit my stride and things came to a screeching halt. Now, we’ve been playing a game of adaptation the last year-and-a-half.”
Like many, jHUB has adopted hybrid formats for learning and sought new ways to support and assist their families. jHUB helped hundreds of families have the resources for celebrating holidays, and developed a series of COVID –conscious Shabbat hikes.
jHUB is a joint initiative of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. It is an affiliate of 18Doors.
Foster’s nominator to 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe wrote of his innovative programming at jHUB, his choice of popular venues for events, and of his commitment to leading family services at Temple Emanu El in Orange and to reading Torah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. In addition, Foster serves on the boards of Federation’s Young Leadership Division, Purdue Hillel, and the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis.
Foster lives in Solon with his wife, Sarah, and their son, Nathan. The couple began dating after being together in classes in Jerusalem when both were studying to become Jewish professionals in 2013 and married in Tarrytown, N.Y., in 2016.
In his role at jHUB, Rabbi Chase, as he prefers, has helped couples link to rabbis of local congregations.
“We get to help people find their place, find their connection,” he said. “We want people to feel connected to each other and feel connected to community, and we are honored to be that resource for many.”