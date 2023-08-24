What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned and how has it helped you?
There’s a rabbinic teaching about the phrase, “gam zeh ya’avor” (this too shall pass), which I find useful. Life is full of changes and transitions; good times morph into hard times and, God willing, back again to good times. In good times and in hard times, I try to remember the constant of change, and try to hold onto what is good and fulfilling and meaningful, and put down the rest. No matter the character of the moment, it too will pass, so I try to be as present as can be and hold things in perspective.
From the nomination: “Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum is a pillar of the Jewish community. Shortly after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Rabbi Muhlbaum created an abortion action working group of over 70 members, which is actively fighting for reproductive freedom in Ohio. She was able to help the community pivot creatively during the height of the COVID-19 closures to ensure that the community still felt united and connected. She currently serves as the vice president of the Women’s Rabbinic Network, a national organization advocating for the values of women in the Jewish community.”