For as far back as Rachel Edelman can remember, she’s held an innate desire to help people become better versions of themselves.
This desire only grew as Edelman, 30, discovered a passion for advocacy work after she returned to Cleveland a few years ago after working at and receiving her master’s degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.
Much to her happiness, she recognized that advocacy work also pairs beautifully with helping the Jewish community she loves. This brought Edelman to serve as the assistant director of the American Jewish Committee Cleveland, as well as a member on Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Fairmount Young Professionals committee, a sitting board member of Schnurmann House, a participant with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, its community relations committee and its Young Leadership Division.
“My parents always instilled in both my siblings and me this idea of bettering our community, and by doing so, you better yourself at the same time,” said Edelman, a member of Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “... I love what I do. I don’t do it because I’m looking for an accolade or an honor.”
Edelman was nominated to receive the 12 Under 36 award due to her work with AJC Cleveland, specifically for her re-launching of AJC’s ACCESS Cleveland, which is aimed at creatively and thoughtfully engaging young professionals. She was also nominated for her community efforts with the Federation and Fairmount Temple.
At AJC Cleveland, Edelman teaches the organization’s lay leaders and partners how to advocate for their passions. She also pushes AJC’s priorities of combating antisemitism, working towards securing Israel’s place in the world, and maintaining democratic and pluralistic values across the globe.
The Beachwood resident’s days are filled with a blended flurry of work and organizational involvements, but to Edelman, the busyness is well worth it.
“Every one of the things and people that I’m involved with are so diverse, and so it’s really enticing for me to get a chance to work with everyone and to see the diversity of Cleveland in the various forms that it takes,” Edelman said.
Edelman considers her greatest accomplishment in both her professional and volunteer careers to be serving as the staff liaison for AJC Cleveland’s Isaiah Award for Human Relations, which is an award the organization presents each year to a Cleveland-area nonprofit that exemplifies AJC Cleveland’s values of bridge building and improving the world.
“It definitely speaks to that same idea that our Jewish community here in Cleveland is all about tikkun olam, tzedakah and making the world and Cleveland that better place,” Edelman said. “Being able to be a small part of that process and that ability to honor someone who’s doing such incredible work is really what I appreciate most.”
When it comes to her future, Edelman said she’d like to expand her advocacy work and work closely with members from every corner of the local population.
“I would love to find other opportunities to work with those who are a part of the larger Cleveland community in a way that incorporates both being part of the Jewish community and Cleveland community,” Edelman said. “I’d really like to get a chance to pick the brains of the young professionals who are also amongst those categories to see what they’re thinking and grow the next generation of leaders.”