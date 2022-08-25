For Ryan Levine, being a part of a community and building relationships with others, whether socially or professionally, serves as his motivation to get involved.
The 35-year-old director of financial analysis at Creekside Financial Advisors stays connected to the Jewish community as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division board chair and serving on the board of trustees.
“I got involved in YLD at the urging of my friend, Cameron Orlean, when I moved back to Cleveland in 2017.” Levine said it was a great organization to be a part of, a great way to meet people and get involved in the community.
First joining the LEADS program and business networking committee before serving on the YLD board, he said he got involved with the Federation while he was single and had more free time, which allowed him to continue to be an active member of the community after he married his wife, Arica. Levine stressed the importance for people to start getting involved in the community while they are still young so it becomes part of their routine, and they can add additional involvements as they get older.
“I think it’s important for young people because I think Cleveland’s very special to everyone that’s here,” Levine, a Beachwood resident, said. “And it’s important to the community, and it’s important to want to give back, to want to be involved in the continued growth and success of the city. I think that the Jewish Federation is helping to do that.”
A native Clevelander, Levine became a bar mitzvah at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, graduated from Beachwood High School before the University of Maryland.in College Park. He enjoys Cleveland sports, hiking, golf and spending time with his dog, Penny.
When he heard about his selection to the class of 2022 Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, Levine said he was excited to be recognized and join the list of others who have received the honor.
“I’ve been very impressed with the past classes and to be included in that company is something I’m very proud of, and especially when I saw the others that received it this year,” he said. “It’s great and humbling to be part of such a distinguished group.”
Levine joined Creekside Financial Advisors in May 2021, switching jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and going from working from home to returning to a small office as a sense of normalcy returned.
“It’s great to be back in the office, and for me, starting a new job, it’s truly important to be in the office and with my coworkers,” he said. “But I think COVID has also changed because I think it showed us that a lot of meetings can be done online via Zoom, and I think that’s helped increase efficiency and flexibility.”
In his life, Levine said he is guided by Jewish values such as the idea of tzedakah and treating others well.
“The values that have been instilled in me through Judaism, through growing up going to temple,” he said, “have always stuck with me and are my guiding principles.”