Samuel (Shalom) Schwartzben

Even after growing up in Toronto, moving to New York and then finally ending up in Cleveland in 2016, Samuel Schwartzben is no stranger to the Northeast Ohio Jewish community. The 35-year-old Beachwood resident attended Camp Stone growing up, which is where he was introduced to Cleveland. And there, his love for the city blossomed.
“I saw how warm and welcoming the community was and what great features the city had to offer in terms of family life, community and cost of living, which is part of the reason why I decided to move with my family when I had the opportunity to come here,” said Schwartzben, a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. “I just saw what was created here from the people I was introduced to through my camp years. It defined what a great community this is. Seeing what I was able to attain, I want to see the same for my kids, their friends and the future of Cleveland.”
When Schwartzben isn’t spending time with his wife and children or working with his hands, he’s lending his talents to Green Road Synagogue, Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood and Camp Stone. During the day, he serves as a senior associate at BDO, a public accounting, consulting and business advisory firm.
And its to that point that his nomination form recounted him as a hard working, motivated and dependable friend and professional, and a transformational leader.
“It’s very important to give back to the Jewish community because Jewish Cleveland still resonates with me today,” he said. “I want to see everyone be able to experience that same thing I did for generations to come. So, I think it is very important from a community level to give back.”
At Fuchs Mizrachi, Schwartzben is a member of the school’s finance committee. He’s also a board member and incoming vice president of Green Road Synagogue, starting Sept. 1. There, he also leads services throughout the year and during the High Holy Days and teaches preteens in preparation for bar mitzvah ceremonies. That connection to younger generations is what drives him, and is also based on his time at Camp Stone, he added, recalling something Yehuda Rothner, a former camp director, told him.
“He said that the values that we instill on the youth are for the future of the Jewish community to thrive and survive,” he said. “It’s what we, my generation, do to instill those values on kids. When he said that 20 years ago, it really stuck with me. I think it applies today, and that’s probably why I feel a strong volunteer sense for the synagogue and am still giving back to the camp. It flows together.”
As he looks to the future, Schwartzben said his involvement shows that as a Jewish Cleveland transplant, he is in it for the long haul. He added that within his own family, his children love coming to synagogue every week because of the values he’s taught them.
“I want to make a difference,” he said. “Everything I’ve preached is that the youth are the future. So, if we don’t instill those values in younger generations now, what are we going to have going forward to show for it?”