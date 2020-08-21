What are your hobbies? Reading, hiking, writing, baking and traveling

What nonprofit organizations do you affiliate with beyond donating? I am the senior associate regional director of Anti-Defamation League Cleveland. Prior to joining staff, I participated in ADL’s young leadership program and then served on the regional board. I also serve on the Jewish Federation’s Young Leadership Division board, and this year I co-chaired Zikaron Basalon, Federation’s Holocaust remembrance program.

Do you have an Israel experience? I am fortunate to have had multiple Israel experiences. Most notably, after college I lived in Jerusalem and attended seminary (learned Torah) at Midreshet Rachel V’Chaya. Living in Israel was a formative experience for me both religiously and culturally.

What role does Judaism play in your every-day life? Judaism plays a huge role in my everyday life. It guides my lifestyle and is the root of my value system. Judaism is the basis for all of my decisions, from the way I treat others to the foods that I eat to how I educate my children.

Who are your mentors? My biggest mentors are my parents, Michael and Janet Victorson. My mom exemplifies a strong, independent woman. She had an impressive career in a male-dominated industry, and she showed me that raising a close family and having a successful career are not mutually exclusive. My dad is the most generous person I know, in every sense of the word.

What, if any, Jewish youth groups were you involved in? I was very active in BBYO in high school. I served as my chapter n’siah (president) and then on the regional board as sh’licha (vice president of Jewish enrichment).

Why did you choose Cleveland? My husband and I chose to settle in Cleveland because of the vibrant Jewish community and the arts and culture here. We’ve been season ticket holders at Playhouse Square since we moved here four years ago, and we love the world-class Cleveland Orchestra. We also frequent the Metroparks and the zoo. Cleveland is a great place to raise our children.

Where was your bat miztvah? B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston, W.Va., in 2000.

Meet the honorees

Douglas N. Breitenbach Doug, 33, is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and resides in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Jamie Collins Jamie Collins, 28, is a member of the Temple-Tifereth Israel and resides in Cleveland Heights.

Joseph (Yoey) Feigenbaum Joseph (Yoey), 29, is a member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland and Green Road Synagogue and resides in Beachwood.

Stanislav Golovin Stanislav, 35, is a member of the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon and resides in Beachwood.

Kevin Kretch Kevin, 33, is a member of Park Synagogue and resides in Solon.

Claire Levin Claire, 26, is a member of Beth El Congregation and resides in Cleveland.

Samia Mansour Samia, 32, resides in Richmond Heights.

Samuel Newman Sam, 31, is a member of Temple Israel-Ner Tamid and resides in Cleveland

Rachel Rood Rachel, 30, is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and resides in Cleveland Heights.