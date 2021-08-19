Sarah B. Wilschek

When asked why Northeast Ohio Jewry means so much to her, Sarah Wilschek (nee Grinstein), executive director of Congregation Rodef Sholom in Youngstown, simply stated it defines her – both personally and professionally.
The 33-year-old resident of Liberty Township, a suburb of Youngstown, said it started with her schooling at a Jewish preschool and day school, to her bat mitzvah at Temple El Emeth in Liberty and involvement with BBYO throughout high school at Liberty High School.
“Living only an hour away from Cleveland in Youngstown, it is where my social Jewish life led me,” Wilschek said. “All of our activities were in Cleveland. It’s how I grew up, and when we moved back to town, it was important for me to then continue to create a vision of a community for my kids. If it was not going to be me, then who would it be? We have to do something since they’re going to also grow up in Northeast Ohio – Youngstown – as Jews. And it’s not just my kids – we need to make sure there are still opportunities and vibrant life, even if it looks different.”
Away from home for college at The Ohio State University’s Fisher School of Business in Columbus and Gratz College in Philadelphia and for a few years after, Wilschek returned to lend her time locally to organizations like Hillel at Kent State University, the Center for Holocaust and Judaic Studies advisory committee at Youngstown State University, the Commission for Jewish Education and Ohio Nonviolence Week. She also volunteers with NATA, a national organization.
But as the executive director of a synagogue, Jewish life and nonprofit work take on a deeper meaning. On her nomination form, she was recognized for putting the well-being of her synagogue community first – helping to establish its virtual worship programming, so congregants could stay connected during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I was growing as a professional, I realized my passion was in non-profits, specifically Jewish nonprofits,” she said. “My Judaism is just innate to what I am and what I do and is part of every aspect of what I am doing. I am really lucky because I get to do a job I love that directly aligns with who I am as an individual.”
Calling herself a “professional Jew,” Wilschek said it links back to creating a community everyone can call home. And that’s why the Cleveland Jewish News’ 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe honor struck a personal chord.
“To say ‘not only are you being selected from among thousands of Jews your age, Wilschek, you’re one of them and you’re from Youngstown,’” she said. “It is that much more personal for me. I’ve made my career about Jewish Youngstown and strengthening Jewish communities, and the fact I’m being recognized as someone doing that and identified as a future leader ... to say it is an honor is kitschy and almost an understatement.”
Wilschek plans to use this honor as a way to show there is a next generation of capable Jewish leaders, and while their work may look different, change is necessary to ensure future success for the Jewish community.
“Change, big or small, is possible,” she said. “I want people not only to be comfortable but to embrace the opportunity for change. Our generation does care and wants to have an impact. Judaism is part of all of that for me.”