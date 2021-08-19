When asked why Cleveland means so much to him as a young professional and community member, 33-year-old Beachwood resident Seth Weinstein said he has “great passion and excitement to see it thrive.”
“I remember as a kid, my dad and I would go to Indians’ games in the ‘90s when the team was really good,” said Weinstein, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “Just seeing and remembering the excitement and camaraderie that this city has around its sports teams and seeing everyone come together excites me.”
While his job as vice president, Revenue Cycle at Medical Service Company and personal hobbies of yoga and food blogging don’t relate to that love of team sports as a kid, Weinstein said he channels that sense of pride into the community work he does.
Weinstein runs a Cleveland-based foodie and yoga Instagram page, @ClevelandFoodandFlow, and helps his wife in running another page for their dog Luna, @Luna_the_doodette, along with his membership in the Ohio Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and Yoga Alliance. He graduated from Orange High School in 2006; Miami University in Oxford in 2010 and The Ohio State University in Columbus in 2011.
“To be able to support and contribute to people getting excited through the restaurant scene and yoga gives me the same drive,” he said. “There is nothing more rewarding than getting a message on a social media page from someone saying they saw a restaurant on my page and loved it. Just being able to share that knowledge with other Clevelanders and help them get the most out of the city drives me.”
Growing up at The Temple-Tifereth Israel and his grandfather’s Shabbat table, Weinstein’s family was close-knit and community-focused, knowing it was his duty to do what he could in support of those around him. And in giving back, Weinstein never expected anything in return - which made his nomination to the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe so much more rewarding and surprising.
“Especially over this past year, I wasn’t doing stuff for recognition,” said Weinstein, explaining that since both he and his wife remained employed throughout national shutdowns, they weren’t negatively impacted. “I viewed that time as an opportunity to give back. Through my social media accounts, I get compensated by brands. Sometimes, I’ll get gift cards. So at the beginning of the pandemic, I exchanged them for Visa gift cards and reached out to various restaurants to give them to laid-off employees.”
Considering his job at Medical Service Company, Weinstein’s nomination form called out his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the company cared for over 4,500 COVID-19 positive patients who require oxygen or other respiratory-related equipment.
Weinstein also created a yoga scholarship using earnings from a teaching job at Cleveland Yoga Concord to put another community member through a yoga teacher training program.
“I just had my first student graduate,” he said. “Yoga has been such a big part of my life since I started in 2012. I don’t do it to make money, I do it to give to others because I know the power I get from it helps me be a better person. ... That’s how I can empower the next generation of leaders.”