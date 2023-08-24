What role has Judaism played in your life?
Judaism’s role in my life has changed from not knowing much outside of the High Holidays to becoming, as I like to call it, a “professional Zionist.” Going to Israel on Birthright changed my life. I went from a fashion design major at Kent State University to public speaking as soon as I arrived home and wanted to learn to articulate Israel in the best way possible. I believe Israel and Zionism is inherent to Judaism, and that is where I feel most connected to our “Peoplehood.” My Judaism has given me many opportunities that I will forever be grateful for, and I will continue to defend the Jewish peoples’ right to self-determination in our indigenous homeland for the rest of my life.
From the nomination: “Sophia has made it her mission to work on Zionist advocacy across the world. She regularly participates in Hillel, Chabad, StandWithUs, Zionist Organization of America, Hasbara Fellowships, Israel on Campus Coalition, B’nai B’rith, and many other organizations’ events and activism. She has been recognized by the World Zionist Congress as a top campaign candidate for activism. She has helped orchestrate, push and pass legislation preventing antisemitism on over 25 campuses worldwide, and regularly works on programming to encourage students to advocate for the Jewish state, and against antisemitism. Sophia has led countless trips to Israel – three in the last year alone and serves as a partner with Jewish National Fund, the Jewish Youth Pledge, World Zionist Congress and many more. Her hobbies focus specifically on combating antisemitism, Holocaust education and Zionist advocacy.”