What three people, living or deceased, would you want to have dinner with and why?
I would like to have dinner with my mom’s parents who passed away before I was born. I was named after my maternal grandmother, and I have always wondered what she was like. I feel that I carry her presence with me through my name. I would love to sit down with both my grandparents and learn about my genealogy on both sides, and hear them reminisce about their childhood and other members of our family. I know my grandparents would have enriched my life so much more by spending the many holidays and milestones with me.
From the nomination: “Outside the classroom, Stacey is a committed member of various philanthropic causes. She holds a leadership role with the National Kidney Foundation, regularly volunteers at Big Hearted Blooms and Park Synagogue, and took part in the LEADS program through the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Beyond her charitable engagements, she is a meaningful member and ambassador in the Jewish community. This is most notably seen through her frequent involvement in YLD (Young Leadership Division of Jewish Federation of Cleveland) events. She is passionate about elevating her students beyond their perceived limitations and she is devoted to spreading awareness for kidney disease in support of her father.”