After working at General Electric as a financial analyst, Steve Muszynski decided to launch a business in Cleveland that would help families send their children to college.
Having grappled with his college loans and having listened to his friends’ stories of deeper debt, Muszynski, 33, started Splash Financial, initially developing tools for families to establish savings funds for college and more recently developing a technology platform that allows people to refinance their student loans.
In addition, today, Splash Financial allows its customers to shop loans from a network of lenders to help people get out of credit card debt.
“People can compare a network of lenders that are actually powered on our technology that we run,” Muszynski explained, adding that Splash Financial has grown from a team of eight in 2017 to a team of 130 in 15 states. He credits his team with helping grow the company and said he works hard to attract and retain great talent.
Headquartered downtown, Steve said the company has tripled in size in the past 18 months – bucking the downward economic trend during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve invested millions upon millions in our automated technology,” said Muszynski, adding the company has raised more than $60 million in capital and has “generated billions of dollars of loans.”
When Muszynski started the business in 2013, he invested his personal savings.
“I invested everything that I had saved in the company, and then you scrap and claw to raise friends and family money -- angel money, grants,” he said.
When the company changed direction and he needed more capital, he took a personal risk borrowing at a high interest rate.
“I had to finance that off credit card debt, which I don’t recommend, but I was convinced we were going to make it,” he said. “Entrepreneurs often have an irrational sense of belief. And it’s that belief that allows people to accomplish things that seem to be impossible.”
Muszynski’s nominator for 12 Under 36 wrote of his impact on local investors.
“Splash Financial, located in downtown Cleveland, has also enabled local investors to believe in the importance of early-stage investing, in which Cleveland has lagged far behind cities such as Columbus, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, because Steven brought the company from idea to now being one of the top 260 (private) fin-tech companies in the (world),” the nomination reads.
Born and raised in Lyndhurst, he graduated from Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst and from The Ohio State University in Columbus with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
He named two key mentors. The late Henry Meyer, former CEO of KeyCorp, met with him monthly and introduced him to lenders when he launched the company in 2013. The late Alan R. Schonberg, who revolutionized executive recruiting, advised him about his launch
Muszynski lives in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. He said he believes there’s a certain “chip-on-the-shoulder” quality among Clevelanders that makes them want to prove they can succeed.
“Nothing in my experience … prepared me for this,” he said. “I don’t think you really know what it takes to start a company unless you start a company.”