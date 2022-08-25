Sydney Ungar often jokes and calls herself a “professional Jew” as she has dedicated her work to helping others create a relationship with Judaism and develop their Jewish identity.
For the past year, the 27-year-old has served as the youth director and the director of The Bridge at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, working with children from third grade through 12th grade and adults in their 20s and 30s. Prior to that, she worked as a specialist at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike for a year and was the student life coordinator at Hillel at Kent State University for two years.
“I think that the most rewarding aspect is giving other people the opportunity to create their own relationship with Judaism and providing them the outlet to develop their Jewish identity in a way that is meaningful to them,” Ungar said.
The Solon High School graduate received her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a minor in Judaic studies from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and is working on her Master of Jewish Education at Hebrew College in Newton Centre, Mass.
The Bridge at B’nai Jeshurun is a program that is just under a year old aimed at engaging Jewish life in downtown Cleveland and near the west side. Ungar said started in the program by grabbing coffee with Jewish downtowners to learn what they were looking for in a Jewish experience in the area, and now the project offers social programs such as happy hour, barbeques in the park, and her personal favorite, the Shabbat clusters that meet once a month for three months for Shabbat dinner.
“One of my goals with The Bridge is to make things that are otherwise not usually accessible to other people, accessible,” said Ungar a Cleveland resident and member of B’nai Jeshurun and Solon Chabad.
Recently, The Bridge had a private kayaking event with about 30 people which would typically cost an individual $50 to $60, but The Bridge was able to pay for half so that more people could enjoy something they wouldn’t otherwise do. Ungar said in its first year, the program was a success as it grew exponentially and got people excited.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, being with her dog, reading, exercising and eating ice cream whenever possible. She also volunteers with Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Cleveland.
Through her work and in her life, Ungar said she is driven by Jewish values such as chesed, tikkun olam and the idea of b’tselem Elohim, that everyone is created in the image of God. While she cares deeply about serving the Jewish world, she is particularly passionate about serving her local Cleveland Jewish community, which she said has helped to shape her into the person she is today.
“To me, the most valuable way to spend my time is giving back to my own community,” Ungar said. “And that’s why not only did I choose to work in the Jewish community, but I chose to work in the Cleveland Jewish community.”