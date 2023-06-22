In a world filled with boundless potential and remarkable talent, it is essential to recognize and celebrate the rising stars who embody the future of Jewish leadership. The Cleveland Jewish News is proud to unveil the extraordinary individuals who have been selected as this year’s 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe honorees. These remarkable young professionals represent the brightest minds and the boldest spirits in Northeast Ohio.
Now in its sixth year, the 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe event continues to highlight the outstanding achievements and contributions made by Jewish professionals around us under the age of 36. This prestigious honor recognizes their dedication, innovation and unwavering commitment to their communities and our Jewish heritage. The impact they have already made and their potential for future leadership is truly awe-inspiring.
Each of these astonishing individuals represents the essence of the Cleveland Jewish community’s future. Their selfless commitment, entrepreneurial spirit and social consciousness inspire us to dream bigger, strive harder and make a positive impact in our own lives and communities.
Please join us in congratulating and celebrating the 2023 class of the Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe honorees. Together, they are reshaping the world, embodying the values and vision of Jewish leadership, and leaving an indelible mark on Northeast Ohio.
They’ll be celebrated in person at a reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at COhatch Beachwood’s North High event space at Beachwood Place. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at cjn.org/12under36. Our presenting sponsor is Classic Lexus, supporting sponsor is KMK Promotional Sales, LLC and venue sponsor is COhatch Beachwood.
For more information and for additional sponsorship opportunities, including how to support the honorees with a tribute ad in the CJN, contact Gina Lloyd, events manager, at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.
Without further ado, here are these most deserving recipients of the 2023 Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe honor.
Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.