Janice C. Spector
267 pages, $15.99
Two Bairns Press
Janice C. Spector received her first awards for story-writing and playwriting in the sixth grade in University Heights.
Now, the former University Heights resident is releasing her debut novel “2207 South Green Road: A Novel of Love and Dysfunction,” a heartfelt story of a quirky Jewish family glued together by love, habits, secrets and lies during the beginning of the Kennedy era.
The novel centers around the eccentric Katofskys of 2207 South Green Road, a quirky Jewish family living in Cleveland. Ten-year-old Edna spends her days hiding from her parents in her bedroom closet, eating cookies, playing with paper dolls and spying on her downstairs neighbors: her grandparents, Becky and Morris.
Morris runs a floor-scraping business that his wife Becky manages. Although Becky seems to be in control, she is consumed by hypochondriacal fantasies and shrouds herself in secrecy, leading her sisters, Ceal and Libby, to suspect something sinister.
Becky’s sisters go on to discover that Becky suffers from addiction, but that is far from the only secret being kept in this family. Things take an even darker turn as people begin dropping dead, going missing and fleeing from the mob. Even young Edna tries her hand at crime.
As things turn for the worst for the Katofsky family, though, as a shocking event changes everything.
Spector worked at New York Bakery on South Green Road and was a member of the former Brith Emeth Congregation, where she celebrated her bat mitzvah and was confirmed.
Spector now splits her time between homes in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Lewes, Del.