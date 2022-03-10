Mandy Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist.
In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Hal Prince, and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy’s other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the ‘Wells,’ The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.
In 1989, Mandy began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has toured (and continues to tour) his various solo concerts across North America, in London’s West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His newest solo concert is Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries.
In addition to solo concerts, Mandy has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, touring the US, Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, and direction by Susan Stroman.
Mandy’s feature films include Before You Know It, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody’s Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.
In television, Mandy was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.” He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series ”Chicago Hope,” and starred in the CBS series “Criminal Minds” and in the Showtime Original Series “Dead Like Me” and “Homeland” as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.
As a recording artist on CBS Records, Mandy released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. Recently on the Nonesuch label, Mandy released Children + Art, and recorded three digital albums with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett: Diary January 2018, Diary April/May 2018 and Diary December 2018. Also with Nonesuch are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998 he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany’s equivalent of the Grammy Award).
As diverse as his professional life has been, Mandy’s education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. Mandy is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.
Mandy resides in New York City with his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody.
Kathryn Grody fled Los Angeles, arrived in NYC, and found herself employed on Broadway in Scapino. Off-Broadway followed with appearances at Joseph Papp’s Public Theatre including Fishing by Michael Weller, Museum, by Tina Howe, directed by Max Stafford-Clark, Nasty Rumors and Final Remarks by Susan Miller directed by A.J Antoon, and Lulu Bett directed by Jack Hofsiss at the Berkshire Theatre Festival. Kathryn received Obie Awards for her performances in Top Girls by Caryl Churchill, directed by Max Stafford-Clark and The Marriage of Bette and Boo by Christopher Durang, directed by Jerry Zaks. Kathryn received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in her autobiographical, three-character, one woman play, A Mom’s Life, at the Public Theatre. Other performances include Dusa Fish Stas and Vi at the Manhattan Theatre Club, The Split at Ensemble Studio Theatre, Cause Maggie’s Afraid of the Dark, The 49 Years by Liz Swados, with Estelle Parsons, and Waxing West by Savianna Stanescous at The Lark.
Additional stage appearances include the world premiere of two new Wendy Wasserstein plays at Theatre J in Washington D.C., originated the role of Maggie in The Penetration Play by Winter Miller, performed the classic role of Nell in Becket’s Endgame, with Alvin Epstein, Adam Heller and Tony Roberts, directed by Charlotte Moore, at the Irish Repertory Theatre, played Lola in Donald Margulies A Model Apartment, directed by Evan Cabnet, and most recently played Gaby in Susan Miller’s 20th Century Blues, directed by Emily Mann at the Signature Theatre. Falling Apart...Together, the sequel to A Mom’s Life, was recently produced at Classic Stage Company, directed by Timothy Near.
Film appearances include Limbo, written and directed by John Sayles and Men with Guns, also by Mr. Sayles, My Bodyguard, Lemon Sisters with Diane Keaton and Carol Kane, Another Woman by Woody Allen and Reds by Warren Beatty. Kathryn’s television appearances include “The Sunset Gang” with Uta Hagen, “Law & Order - Criminal Intent”, “Execution of Private Slovik” with Martin Sheen and many after-school specials.
Kathryn is a Usual Suspect at New York Theater Workshop, works with the International Rescue Committee, highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide, and is on the board of Downtown Women for Change and Dances for A Variable Population.