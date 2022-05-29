Like many of today’s high schoolers, Adam Hollander’s experience was far from ordinary. Despite the challenges that distance learning presented, Hollander persevered and will graduate from Shaker Heights High School June 7.
Hollander boasts a 4.7 grade-point average and was an active member of the school’s tennis program, in which he recently qualified for the district.
“I just played in districts for tennis for the first time, that was my first year qualifying,” Hollander said. “That was super cool.”
In summer 2021, Hollander traveled to Israel with some friends through Camp Wise in Claridon Township.
“My favorite (memory) is probably Israel,” Hollander said. “I traveled with a bunch of friends and we went and did the whole full-on tour of the country. I learned so much. I got a (deeper) connection to my Judaism.”
Hollander said one of the biggest obstacles he faced throughout his high school career was the onset of COVID-19 and the transition to online learning.
“It was not fun,” Hollander said.
He also faced some adversity during his freshman year due to social anxiety and having a difficult time transitioning into high school, but he didn’t let that stop him from the many achievements he had throughout his time at Shaker Heights High School.
“We all rally, we all have our obstacles and we deal,” Hollander said.
Another favorite high school memory occurred on his last day of school when he and his classmates enjoyed a tarp slip and slide in the rain.
Hollander is undecided on a major but is excited that he has the freedom to choose his path, attending Washington University in St. Louis in the fall.
Though he is undecided, he said that he has interests in economics and biology.
“I loved my economics class,” Hollander said. “It was a really cool class. I did really well in it and I liked the idea of rationality and complex systems. There are explainable causes and effects of actions by humans and society as a whole.”
Hollander’s interest in biology also stems from breaking down complex systems into explainable pieces and parts, he said.
“I have zero clue what I want to do, but I finally get some freedom to choose everything I get to do, which is super exciting just thinking about,” he said. “I finally get to take charge of that in a very personal way. Nobody can tell me how I get to do it. It’s all me.”
— Meghan Walsh