Ron got excited every time he sold an ad. He would either yell out “yahoo” or email “wahoo.” Ron had the most positive attitude every morning he walked through the door with a smile on his face. He loves the CJPC and all his clients. As he told all of us at the CJPC, “once you are friends with Ron, you have a friend for life.” Ron will be sorely missed at the CJPC and wish him all the best in his retirement.
Adam Mandell, Vice President of Sales, Cleveland Jewish Publication Company
-
- Posted
- Comments