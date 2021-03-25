On April 5, the Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission will further consider Medina Creative Housing’s application for a zoning variance on 3.3 acres owned by Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland.
This project, Creative Living, has been a yearslong labor of love for my brother, Michael Goldberg, his wife, Shari, and their 23-year-old son with special needs, Noah. Michael and Shari and their two sons are longtime residents of Pepper Pike.
As they and 24 other families look toward the future, they see a dearth of community-based housing options where their adult children with developmental and physical disabilities can live in a safe, supportive, independent environment. They are extremely proud and hopeful to partner with Medina Creative Housing and the Ursuline Sisters in order to find a solution that works for all.
Creative Living would provide 25 one-story cluster homes where adults with a variety of special needs could live independently with supervision and engagement. Ursuline has agreed to lease to Medina Creative Housing a portion of acres, which is zoned U-2 (school, libraries and other nonresidential uses). Partnering with Medina Creative Housing fulfills part of the Sisters’ mission to service, community and the dignity of all people.
Right now, this issue rests on zoning codes. Ultimately, however, it is about people. The planning and zoning commission must do the right thing and approve this zoning variance to allow this type of housing.
Karen Goldberg Goff
Reston, Va.